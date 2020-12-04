

Sportech Acquisition

Sydney, Dec 4, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Limited ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) notes the proposed acquisition ("Acquisition") of the tote and digital business ("Tote and Digital Business") from Sportech PLC ("Sportech") which was announced to ASX on 1 December 2020 and is subject to approval by Sportech shareholders at a general meeting (which is expected to be held in or about the week commencing 21 December 2020 ("Meeting").Sportech has announced that is has since received a conditional proposal from a third party to acquire all of the shares in Sportech PLC, which among other things, remains subject to due diligence. In its announcement to its shareholders Sportech has also advised that there is no certainty that a formal offer will be made as a result of this conditional proposal.BetMakers continues to have a binding agreement with Sportech with respect to the sale of the Tote and Digital Business. The Board of Sportech has agreed to recommend the Acquisition to its shareholders and has confirmed that it will shortly release a circular convening the Meeting to approve the Acquisition of the Tote and Digital Business.About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

