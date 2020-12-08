

Sportech Acquisition Update

Sydney, Dec 8, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Limited ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) notes the proposed acquisition ("Acquisition") of the tote and digital business ("Tote and Digital Business") from Sportech PLC ("Sportech") which was announced to ASX on 1 December 2020.BetMakers confirms that Sportech has announced that the meeting of Sportech shareholders to approve the Acquisition will be held on 24 December 2020 ("Meeting").A circular with respect to the Meeting will now be sent to Sportech shareholders. The circular contains a recommendation from the Sportech Board that Sportech shareholders approve the sale of the Tote and Digital Business to BetMakers.About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

