

Update on Koala Metals Term Sheet on Mt Carrington

Ballarat, Dec 10, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals Ltd ( ASX:WRM ) ( OTCMKTS:WRMCF ) refers to its announcement dated 20 October 2020 in relation to a non-binding non-exclusive term sheet (Term Sheet) with Koala Metals Pty Ltd (Koala Metals). The Term Sheet's objective was to enter into a joint venture with Koala Metals to advance White Rock's gold and silver project at Mt Carrington in NSW, Australia.Koala Metals has notified White Rock that it is incapable of meeting the conditions to closing under the Term Sheet and accordingly has withdrawn from the Term Sheet.While White Rock acknowledges that Koala Metals is unable to proceed with the transaction as outlined in the Term Sheet, it looks forward to exploring other opportunities in relation to advancing the Mt Carrington project, especially in this very strong gold and silver price environment.About White Rock Minerals Ltd

