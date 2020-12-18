

Sportech Acquisition Update

Sydney, Dec 18, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Limited ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) is pleased to update the market on its proposed Acquisition of Sportech PLC's Racing and Digital assets ("the Tote and Digital Business"), which was announced to the market on 1 December 2020, and notes that the subsequent bid by a third party (Standard General) to purchase the entire Sportech PLC company has failed to materialise.Highlights- Sportech Board announces it has terminated talks with Standard General- Sportech Board reiterates its recommendation to shareholders for sale to BetMakers- Sportech shareholder vote set for 24 December 2020The Board of Sportech PLC announced to the London Stock Exchange on 17 December 2020 that it had terminated talks with Standard General and further reiterated its recommendation that Sportech shareholders vote in favour of the resolution to approve the disposal of the Tote and Digital Business to BetMakers at a meeting on 24 December 2020.About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

