

Another Large Gold Anomaly Identified at Last Chance Alaska

Ballarat, Dec 21, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - During the 2020 field season, White Rock Minerals Ltd ( ASX:WRM ) ( OTCMKTS:WRMCF ) completed a detailed regional stream sediment program over the Company's recently expanded tenement package to the west and south of the Last Chance gold target discovered from similar sampling during the 2019 field season. The Company believes that the Last Chance area is highly prospective for Cretaceous gold systems related to the world class Tintina Gold Province, host to gold deposits such as Donlin Creek (45Moz gold) owned by NovaGold and Barrick, Fort Knox (13.5Moz gold) owned by Kinross and Pogo (10Moz gold) owned by Northern Star (Figure 2*).White Rock's Technical Advisor Dr Quinton Hennigh commented:-"White Rock's recently expanded land package continues to yield a multitude of highly prospective stream sediment gold anomalies. Collectively, there are approximately 30 sq km of drainages shedding anomalous gold across the Last Chance property indicating excellent potential for discovery. Geologically, these anomalies appear to be related to a series of Cretaceous age intrusive bodies generally following the same trend, a sign we are dealing with a Tintina type gold system. We are very eager to get back in the field to follow up on these new anomalies and define new drill targets to add to our already robust plans for drilling the main target area in 2021."The new geochemical survey identified another strong gold anomaly located immediately west of Last Chance where 8 samples define a catchment area >5km2 with anomalous gold up to 124ppb, comparable to some of the peak results at the Last Chance gold anomaly. This new gold anomaly is located proximal to mapped felsic dykes and high level porphyritic intrusive rock that are elongate east-west adjacent to Last Chance (coded "Tvif", Figure 1*). These linear, late, high-level intrusive rocks were likely emplaced along prominent long-lived regional structures that were also active during the earlier Cretaceous intrusive and accompanying orogenic mineralisation events.A further 6 gold anomalies are clustered to the south around the Last Chance gold target, where the associated Cretaceous age granites (coded "Kg") are interpreted to trend beneath the surface at relatively shallow depths. The spatial clustering of gold anomalism, together with shallow structural controls in the form of hydrothermal silica breccias that host gold mineralisation identified at Last Chance, suggests this region of gold anomalism could represent an area where structures tap a strong, long lived, fertile gold-rich intrusive system at depth, with the potential for an array of trap sites that could yield significant mineralisation close to the surface.White Rock is currently undertaking a detailed magnetics interpretation including advanced 3D inversion modelling to define the shape of the source intrusion at depth, and the upper structural architecture that provide fluid migration pathways for mineralisation sourced from the granites. Integration of the new areas of gold anomalism with the structural interpretation is expected to yield numerous targets for aggressive focused surface prospecting and drilling during the 2021 season.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve. White Rock Minerals is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.