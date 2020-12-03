

Capital Raise - Share Purchase Agreement

Sydney, Dec 21, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - E-Plus Ltd ( NSX:8EP ) has signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with an interested party to raise additional capital of up to AUD 1.23 million (MYR3,7 million) by the end of FY2021. As of the date of this announcement, amounts totaling AUD 166,000 (MYR500,000) has been received and 5,505,505 shares allotted. A payment schedule has been agreed in the SPA which outlines the timing of future payments.The capital raised will be used for operations post- Covid19, as well as to grow and expand the business further.About E-Plus Ltd

Incorporated in 2004, E-Plus is a full-fledged, one-stop sports and events management company. This multi award-winning agency is the brainchild of a dynamic team that provides innovative and creative ideas in both event planning and execution events for clients internationally. Recognised as one of the top and more experienced agencies in the region, the company continuously seeks to elevate industry practices through its unique, creative and innovative ideas. Listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia in 2017, E-Plus (NSX:8EP) operates mainly from Malaysia, has offices in Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand and is a member of the distinguished Association of Global Events Suppliers (AGES).

About NSX Ltd

NSX Ltd (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.