

NSXA COO Appointment - Chan Arambewela

Sydney, Jan 7, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NSX Limited ( ASX:NSX ), the parent company of the ASIC Licensed Tier 1 Securities Exchange, the National Stock Exchange of Australia ("NSXA"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Chan Arambewela as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the NSXA.Chan has broad experience across capital markets, including over 15 years at various roles within the ASX Group. His experience includes the introduction of iShares ETFs to Australia and the launch of the mFund Service.More recently, he has led the efforts at NSXA to harmonise the equities trading cycle through the introduction of the Trade Acceptance Service (TAS) to implement consistent post-trade functions across ASX, Chi-X and NSXA. NSXA went live on TAS on 23 November, 2020.In discussing his appointment Mr Arambewela said " I am delighted and honoured to accept the position as COO of NSXA. I look forward to continued engagement with market stakeholders and government agencies as we strive to deliver competition to a market that will be significantly enhanced by our collective efforts to do so."John Karantzis, CEO of the NSXL said "On behalf of the NSXL, I am delighted that the Board of the NSXA has appointed Chan, and he has accepted the role of COO of the NSXA, which includes the day-to-day operating responsibility of the Exchange. Chan brings further valuable experience to the group and strengthens the team. I look forward to working with Chan, and the execution of the NSXA's growth strategy."About NSX Ltd

