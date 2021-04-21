

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Perth, April 21, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - OzAurum Resources Limited ( ASX:OZM ) has acquired a 100% interest in all of the Tenements and Tenement Applications pursuant to completion of the Option Agreements that occurred on 27 October 2020. The OzAurum Group's two projects, the Mulgabbie Project and Patricia Project, together cover an area of approximately 70.6km2.In October 2020, drilling at Mulgabbie North was conducted which comprised 8 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes and one diamond drill hole. All drill holes intercepted significant gold Mineralisation and associated alteration.On 10 December 2020 the Company issued a prospectus to raise up to $12,000,000 through the issue of up to 48,000,000 shares at an issue price of $0.25 per share. Following a successful capital raising the Company issued 48,000,000 shares on 27 January 2021 and satisfied the listing requirements of the ASX. The Company was admitted to the official list of ASX Limited on 4 February 2021 and quotation of the Company's securities commenced on 8 February 2021.To view the Half Year report, please visit:About OzAurum Resources Limited

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) is a Western Australian gold explorer with two advanced gold projects located 130 km north east of Kalgoorlie. The Company's main objective is to make a significant gold discovery that can be brought to production.