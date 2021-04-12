

Mereenie Recompletions Commence

Brisbane, April 22, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( FRA:C9J ) ( OTCMKTS:CNPTF ) advises that recompletion operations commenced on WM20, the first well in the Mereenie Development Programme.The 2021 Mereenie Development Programme consists of the recompletion of four existing wells (WM14, WM15, WM19 and WM20) followed by the drilling of two new development wells (WM27 and WM28). These activities are intended to return field production capacity back towards 45 TJ/d (100% JV) and produce at least an additional 40 PJ of gas over the lifetime of the field (20 PJ net to Central). This will enable the Mereenie JV to commit to new gas sales into what is anticipated to be an increasingly tight east coast gas market.To view the location of the Mereenie recompletion and new development wells, please visit:About Central Petroleum Limited

