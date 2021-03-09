

Financial Review apology to N J (John) Karantzis

Melbourne, April 22, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - iSignthis Limited ( ASX:ISX ) ( FRA:TA8 ) is pleased to announce that the Australian Financial Review (www.afr.com) has today published the following apology on page 2 of its printed edition:"Apology to Nickolas John KarantzisOn 2 and 7 July 2020, The Australian Financial Review published articles entitled "Etherstack pump straight from iSignthis playbook" and "More alternative facts from iSignthis boss John Karantzis" which referred to you and your company ISignthis. We understand you considered the article suggested you were aware of or involved in money laundering. The Financial Review did not intend to make such an allegation and if any readers took the article to mean that it retracts them. The Financial Review unreservedly apologises to you for the hurt and distress caused by reason of the publication of the article and for any damage to your reputation."The apology also appears in the above referenced online articles on the AFR website.The apology arises from the settlement of Federal Court proceedings taken against the AFR and columnists Joe Aston and Miriam Robin by Mr Karantzis.Other terms of the settlement are confidential.The Company regards the apology as extremely significant, because it has faced adverse public comment arising from the implication of money laundering. At no stage in the court proceedings prior to the settlement did the AFR, Aston or Robin contend that there was truth in an implication of money laundering.About iSignthis Ltd

iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) is a hybrid monetary financial institution and also a RegTech leader in remote identity verification, payment authentication with deposit taking, transactional banking and payment processing capability. iSignthis provides an end-to-end on-boarding service for merchants, with a unified payment, electronic money and identity service via our Paydentity(TM) and ISXPay(R) solutions.

By converging payments and identity, iSignthis delivers regulatory compliance to an enhanced customer due diligence standard, offering global reach to any of the world's 4.2Bn 'bank verified' card or account holders, that can be remotely on-boarded to meet the Customer Due Diligence requirements of AML regulated merchants in as little as 3 to 5 minutes. Paydentity(TM) has now onboarded and verified more than 1.5m persons to an AML KYC standard.

iSignthis Paydentity(TM) service is the trusted back office solution for regulated entities, allowing merchants to stay ahead of the regulatory curve, and focus on growing their core business. iSignthis' subsidiary, iSignthis eMoney Ltd, trades as ISXPay(R), and is an EEA authorised eMoney Monetary Financial Institution, offering card acquiring in the EEA, and Australia.

ISXPay(R) is a principal member of Mastercard Inc, Diners, Discover, (China) Union Pay International and JCB International, an American Express aggregator, and provides merchants with access to payments via alternative methods including SEPA, Poli Payments, Sofort, PRZ24 and others.

Probanx Solutions Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of iSignthis Ltd, provides API based access to CORE Banking solutions, SEPA Core, SEPA Instant and SEPA business scheme, for neobanks, banks, credit unions and emoney institutions, and provides a bridge to the Eurosystem's Central Bank of Lithuania's CENTROLink service.