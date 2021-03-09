

AFR Apology to John Karantzis, Managing Director

Sydney, April 22, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NSX Limited ( ASX:NSX ) is pleased to announce that the Australian Financial Review (www.afr.com) has today published the following apology on page 2 of its printed edition:"Apology to Nickolas John KarantzisAs you know, on 2 and 7 July 2020, The Australian Financial Review published articles entitled "Etherstack pump straight from iSignthis playbook" and "More alternative facts from iSignthis boss John Karantzis" which referred to you and your company ISignthis.We understand you considered the article suggested you were aware of or involved in money laundering. The Financial Review did not intend to make such an allegation and if any readers took the article to mean that it retracts them.The Financial Review unreservedly apologises to you for the hurt and distress caused by reason of the publication of the article and for any damage to your reputation."The apology also appears in the above referenced online articles on the AFR website.The apology arises from the settlement of Federal Court proceedings taken against the AFR and columnists Joe Aston and Miriam Robin by Mr Karantzis.Other terms of the settlement are confidential.The Company regards the apology as extremely significant, because it has faced adverse public comment arising from the implication of money laundering. At no stage in the court proceedings prior to the settlement did the AFR, Aston or Robin contend that there was truth in an implication of money laundering.About NSX Ltd

