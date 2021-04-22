

Graeme Samuel AC Appointed to the Board of ClearPay

Melbourne, April 27, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NSX Limited ( ASX:NSX ) announces that the Board has appointed Professor Graeme Samuel, AC as a non-executive director effective 27th April 2021. Professor Samuel will also join as a non-executive director of NSX's wholly owned subsidiary, the National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited ("NSXA") once the required procedures are complete in accordance with NSXA's Australian Market Licence and NSXA has received ASIC's no-objection to the appointment.Professor Samuel will bring substantial business and regulatory acumen in public policy to NSX. Professor Samuels will also be appointed to the board of ClearPay Pty Ltd, the 41% NSX / 59% iSignthis Ltd ( ASX:ISX ) owned entity, which has been established to bring competition to the Clearing and Settlement sector presently monopolised by the ASX Ltd ( ASX:ASX ). He has specialist expertise in competition and consumer regulation, communications and media, corporate governance, strategic planning and change management, public policy and dealings with government and regulators.Mr Tim Hart, Chair of NSX Limited said: "I am delighted that Professor Samuel AC has accepted our invitation to join the Board of NSX Limited as an Independent Non Executive Director. Graeme has a long and eminent career in challenging monopolies, regulation, public service, the law, business, and not for profit sector. The appointment of Graeme is a continuation of strengthening of the governance of the NSX, and will enhance our efforts to grow the NSX through the development of our Delivery versus Payment System being built by our Clearpay venture, and the introduction of new offerings to our Exchange, whilst working closely with regulators. We are committed to making the NSX a world class exchange and I look forward to Graeme making a significant contribution to the Board and the Company."Professor Samuel currently presides as President Dementia Australia (National Board), Chair of the Australian Dementia Network Ltd, and Chair of Airlines for Australia and New Zealand. Professor Samuel is also a Professor in the Monash Business School and the Monash School of Public Health and Preventative Medicine at Monash University. He holds a Master of Laws (LL.M) Anti-trust and corporations law from Monash University and a Bachelor of Laws from Melbourne University.Professor Graeme Samuel's background He was a member of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's Panel to conduct a Prudential Inquiry into the culture, governance and accountability of Commonwealth Bank of Australia and was Chair of the panel which conducted a Capability Review of APRA. He conducted an Independent Review commissioned by the Commonwealth Government of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, as well as a review for the Commonwealth Government of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct.Mr Samuel has held a number of roles in public life including former Chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Associate Member of the Australian Communications and Media Authority, President of the National Competition Council, Chairman of the Melbourne and Olympic Parks Trust, Commissioner of the Australian Football League, President of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of Playbox Theatre Company and Opera Australia, Trustee of the Melbourne Cricket Ground Trust and Chairman of the Inner and Eastern Health Care Network. He served for eight years (from 2011 to 2019) as a member of the ANU Council, and seven years as Chair of the ANU Finance Committee.He was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia in 1998. In 2010 he was elevated to a Companion of the Order of Australia "for eminent service to public administration through contributions in the area of economic reform and competition law, and to the community through leadership roles with sporting and cultural organisations".About iSignthis Ltd

