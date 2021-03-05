

Temporary Closure of Star Vegas

Sydney, April 28, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Donaco International Limited ( ASX:DNA ) ( FRA:UGS ) advises that Cambodian local authorities have declared the temporary closure of all casinos in the Banteay Meanchey province to prevent the curb in COVID-19 community outbreak following a surge in cases. All casino operations in the province have been temporarily suspended from 27 April 2021.As such, Donaco's Star Vegas has temporarily closed its operations until further notice from the local Government.The continued safety of Donaco's staff and visitors remains paramount and the Company will monitor developments and advise the market once there is a further update.About Donaco International Ltd

