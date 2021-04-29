  
Graeme Samuel appointed to NSXA board
Sydney, May 19, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) in reference to the announcement on 27 April 2021 NSXL is pleased to announce that the National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited ("NSXA"), an Australian Market Licensee and wholly owned subsidiary, has today received the no-objection advice from ASIC for the appointment of Professor Graeme Samuel AC to the Board of NSXA.

