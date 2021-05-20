

Broker Briefing Webinar & Updated Corporate Presentation

Sydney, May 20, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Genex Power Limited ( ASX:GNX ) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend the Broker Briefing May 2021 Investor Webinar on Thursday 20 May 2021, which will feature video presentations from several ASX Listed companies.Date: 20 May 2021Time: 11:30am (EST) / 9:30am (WST)Presenter: Executive Director, Simon Kidston, presenting at 11:40am EST / 9:40am WST.The Company invites shareholders, investors, and media to participate in this digital event by registering online via the link below:Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however, we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand to info@brokerbriefing.com

