

Presents at virtual Metals Investor Forum

Ballarat, May 21, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals ( ASX:WRM ) ( OTCMKTS:WRMCF ) wishes to advise that its Technical Adviser, Dr Quinton Hennigh presented at the Vancouver virtual Metals Investor Forum. The Investor Presentation is attached and can be found on the Company's website under Investor Centre/Presentations.To view the presentation, please visit:About White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve. White Rock Minerals is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.