

Drilling Commences at Dry Creek Silver-Rich Zinc VMS Deposit

Ballarat, May 25, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals ( ASX:WRM ) ( OTCMKTS:WRMCF ) wishes to advise that its Technical Adviser, Dr Quinton Hennigh presented at the Vancouver virtual Metals Investor Forum.The podcast can be viewed via:on the Company's website.The first of three diamond rigs has commenced drilling at the company's 100% owned Red Mountain Project in central Alaska.The first drill rig will be dedicated to drilling the down-dip potential at the Dry Creek silver-rich zinc VMS deposit where seven (7) drill holes for 3,800 metres are planned to test at nominal 200m metre step-out positions along the full 1,200 metres of strike length extent of the deposit.A further two diamond drill rigs are scheduled to commence drilling in June; the second rig testing new VMS targets at Red Mountain and Last Chance, and the third rig testing the large Last Chance gold target first identified and drilled in 2020.All together the Company plans to complete over 10,000 metres of diamond drilling this field season across its 800km2 land package that makes up its Red Mountain Project. The Company is exploring for Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) mineralisation and high-grade silver-zinc-gold-lead volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits.To view tables and figures, please visit:About White Rock Minerals Ltd

