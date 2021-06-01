

Mt Malcolm Option Exercised

Perth, June 1, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Torian Resources Limited ( ASX:TNR ) is pleased to advise that Mt Malcolm Mines NL (Mt Malcolm), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Mt Malcolm Gold Holdings Pty Ltd has exercised its option to acquire Torian's non-core tenements located in the Leonora district of Western Australia comprising the Malcolm, Mt George, Mt Stewart, Rabbit Warren South, Braemore and Calypso Prospects (Malcolm Project).Pursuant to the agreement previously announced on 14 April 2020, Torian granted Mt Malcolm an exclusive eighteen-month option to acquire the Mt Malcolm Project for consideration of $350,000 cash.Exercise of the option by Mt Malcolm follows receipt by the company of conditional approval to be admitted to the official list of ASX.About Torian Resources Limited

Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.

Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.

Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.