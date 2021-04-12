

Drilling Commences at Highly Prospective Vidure Cu-Ni-PGE Targets

Perth, June 3, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Venus Metals Corporation Limited ( ASX:VMC ) is pleased to announce the start of a Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Vidure and Vidure South prospects that form part of the Company's Youanmi Base Metals-PGE Project (90% VMC).At Vidure South, the current RC drilling is targeting two well-defined high-priority Electromagnetic (EM) conductors that were identified from recent ground EM surveys (refer ASX release 23 April 2021) and that have been modelled by Southern Geoscience Consultants, Perth.The highly conductive targets (7000 and 5000 Siemens) are prospective for massive sulphide mineralization potentially hosting Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization and have not been adequately tested in the past. Downhole EM surveys are planned to identify potential off-hole conductors at depth.To view figures, please visit:About Venus Metals Corporation Limited

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold and base metals exploration. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.

The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%) (OYG JV); Indicated and Inferred Resources of the mine exceed 1.2 million ounces of gold.

Exciting new discoveries at the Youanmi Gold Mine have been made at the Grace prospect in footwall granites where very high grades of free milling gold have been intersected, including 25m @34.7g/t Au from 143m (RXRC 287) and 13m @60.49 g/t from 181m (RXRC 239). The Grace Prospect may substantially add to the Youanmi Gold Mine resources.