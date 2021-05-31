

Second Drill Rig Commences Testing New VMS Targets, Alaska

Ballarat, June 8, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals Ltd ( ASX:WRM ) ( OTCMKTS:WRMCF ) announce the second of three diamond drill rigs has commenced drilling at the Company's 100% owned Red Mountain Project in central Alaska.The second drill rig will be drilling new volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) targets identified throughout the Red Mountain VMS and Last Chance VMS target areas within the greater Red Mountain Project area. Approximately 3,600 metres of drilling is planned to test these new VMS targets.o Targets include high priority conductors in the area near the existing VMS deposits at Dry Creek and WTF, and a number of newly identified prospects with exposed VMS mineralisation at Last Chance.The two high-grade silver-rich zinc deposits (Dry Creek and WTF) already deliver an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 157g/t silver, 5.8% zinc, 2.6% lead and 0.9g/t gold for a grade of 609g/t AgEq, alternatively for a grade of 13.2% ZnEq.The second diamond drill rig has commenced its first drill hole (DC21-98) and is testing a blind conductor beneath Tertiary cover. The conductor is interpreted to be positioned in a favourable part of the stratigraphy being the along strike extension of the Dry Creek mineralisation to the west and the WTF mineralised horizon to the north of the synform fold hinge.The first drill rig commenced late-May and is dedicated to drilling the down-dip potential at the Dry Creek silver-rich zinc VMS deposit where seven (7) drill holes for 3,800 metres are planned to test at nominal 200m metre step-out positions along the full 1,200 metres of strike length extent of the deposit.The third diamond drill rig will be dedicated to testing the large Last Chance gold target and is scheduled to commence drilling in mid-June.Altogether the Company plans to complete over 10,000 metres of diamond drilling this field season across its 800km2 land package that makes up its Red Mountain Project. The Company is exploring for Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) mineralisation and high-grade silver-zinc-gold-lead volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve. White Rock Minerals is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.