

Scheme Booklet Registered with ASIC

Ballarat, June 25, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - AuStar Gold Limited ( ASX:AUL ) and White Rock Minerals Ltd ( ASX:WRM ) ( OTCMKTS:WRMCF ) refer to the Companies' joint announcement on 22rd June in relation to the proposed merger of AuStar Gold and White Rock (Merger) by way of a share scheme of arrangement (Share Scheme) and option scheme of arrangement (Option Scheme) (together, the Schemes) and the orders made by the Federal Court of Australia convening the meetings of AuStar Securityholders to vote on the Schemes (Scheme Meetings) and approving the despatch of the Scheme Booklet to AuStar Securityholders.AuStar Gold and White Rock are now pleased to announce that the Independent Expert has concluded that each of the Schemes is fair and reasonable and therefore in the best interests of the AuStar Securityholders.Independent Expert's Report and Board RecommendationThe Scheme Booklet includes a copy of the Independent Expert's report prepared by RSM Corporate Australia Pty Ltd (Independent Expert), which concludes that each of the Schemes is fair and reasonable and in the best interests of AuStar Securityholders.The Schemes continue to be unanimously recommended by the AuStar Gold Board, subject to no superior proposal emerging for AuStar Gold and the Independent Expert continuing to conclude that the Schemes are in the best interests of AuStar Gold Securityholders.Each AuStar Gold director intends to vote, or procure the voting of, all AuStar shares and listed options held or controlled by them in favour of the Schemes, subject to the same qualifications.

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.