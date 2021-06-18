

Exploration Update - Midwest Investor Forum

Perth, June 25, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Musgrave Minerals Ltd ( ASX:MGV ) provide a presentation on the company's 2021 objectives of targeting major high grade systems and near term production.Specifically, the Cue Gold Project:- Systematically test targets to deliver new discoveries & grow the gold resource base- Commence prefeasibility level studies at Break of Day and Lena- Basement drill testing of Lake Austin gold targets on EVN JV with the aim of defining a large economic gold systemTo view the presentation, please visit:About Musgrave Minerals Ltd

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) is an active Australian gold and base metals explorer. The Cue Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia is an advanced gold and copper project. Musgrave has had significant exploration success at Cue with the ongoing focus on increasing the gold and copper resources through discovery and extensional drilling to underpin studies that will demonstrate a viable path to development in the near term. Musgrave also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province in South Australia.