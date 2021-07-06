Sydney, July 6, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd ( ASX:DRO ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ) is pleased to share the Case Study video released by the NSW Defence Innovation Network (DIN), on DroneShield's DroneOptID technology, an AI-based optical/thermal detection system that detects and classifies UAS and their payloads in real-time. The software utilises recent developments in computer vision, image processing and deep learning, combined with the proprietary-developed AI under this collaboration, to improve C-UAS technology.Applications include military, law enforcement, airports, critical infrastructure and others.The team has recently won two categories at the 2021 NSW iAwards for this partnership, showcasing how defence industry-university partnerships can deliver research translation into real customer deployments, in short timeframes.The DroneOptID product has already been successfully trialled and deployed with end customers globally.To view the video, please visit:About DroneShield Ltd

