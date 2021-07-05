

Signs Partnership for British and Irish Horseracing

Sydney, July 7, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BetMakers Technology Group Limited ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) is pleased to announce the Company has signed a multi-year live streaming agreement with Sports Information Services Limited ("SIS") and Racecourse Media Group ("RMG") for the distribution of live horseracing vision and wagering content from Britain and Ireland to approved corporate bookmakers in Australia.The deal will see BetMakers as an authorised supplier of vision and content held under rights by SIS (which holds the rights to all 26 Irish racecourses plus Ascot and Chelmsford City) and RMG (which holds the rights to 34 British racecourses).SIS's Commercial Director, Paul Witten, said: "This is an important step in driving greater access for British and Irish horseracing content in Australia where we know it is popular with punters. SIS has over thirty years' experience promoting and facilitating vision and data to grow racing revenues on an international basis and this deal with BetMakers allows us to grow that reach through a number of new integrations with Australian digital operators."RMG's Commercial Director Nick Mills said: "We are pleased to see this deal eventuate with BetMakers, which builds upon our recent Sportsbet partnership and the long-standing relationship we have through Tabcorp and SKY Racing. The deal results in a bigger audience within Australia, driving new digital revenues for our racecourses through increased returns generated by wagering turnover growth."BetMakers CEO and Managing Director Todd Buckingham said: "The model of a global racing network, importing and exporting live vision and wagering-related data and content to promote racing across regulated jurisdictions across the world 24/7, is something BetMakers has been successfully promoting. We are delighted to partner with SIS and RMG to bring British and Irish racing to as many punters as we can through our partner operators in Australia. This deal also supports British and Irish racing by increasing commercial returns for the sport."About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

