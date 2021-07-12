

Awarded ISO9001 Certification

Sydney, July 13, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd ( ASX:DRO ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ) ( FRA:DRH ) is pleased to advise that it has been awarded the international standard ISO9001:2015 Quality Management Systems certification.The certification was awarded by SAI Global, the internationally recognised certifying body.Oleg Vornik, DroneShield's CEO, commented, "As DroneShield continues to rapidly scale up its high-tech manufacturing capabilities in our Sydney hub, this certification ensures we have the right systems in place to deliver on rapid growth. Additionally, this certification is an increasing requirement for a number of our customers globally."ISO 9001 specifies global best practice in quality management systems, using a process-driven approach. It shows organisations how to improve and maintain leadership, governance, communications and employee engagement to deliver unique, high quality customer and brand experiences.Certification recognises that the processes and procedures implemented by DroneShield are aligned with global best practices.The certification covers DroneShield's Quality Management System for the engineering design, software development, manufacture and field services, including specifically for counter-drone technology.Lyle Halliday, DroneShield's COO, commented, "ISO 9001 Certification is a testament to the emphasis on quality that every employee at DroneShield puts into everything that they do."About DroneShield Ltd

DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is an Australian publicly listed company with its head office in Sydney and teams in the US and UK. We specialise in RF sensing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Sensor Fusion, Electronic Warfare, Rapid Prototyping and MIL-SPEC manufacturing.

Our capabilities are used to protect Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial and VIPs throughout the world.

Through our team of primarily Australian based engineers - we offer customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms.

DroneShield is proudly exporting Australian capability to customers throughout the world and supporting Australia's defence, national security and other organisations protect people, critical infrastructure and vital assets.

