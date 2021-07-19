

Australian Army Deployment

Sydney, July 19, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd ( ASX:DRO ) ( FRA:DRH ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ) is pleased to advise that it has sold a quantity of its RfOne MKIITM long-range sensors to the Australian Army. The capability is being delivered immediately to allow the Australian Army to assess its future counter-drone requirements and options.The deployment of these long-range sensors will highlight the flexibility, resilience, and capabilities of DroneShield equipment in a dynamic field environment, while also assisting the Australian Army in establishing its counter drone requirements and future capability options.The sale was structured as a one-off sale to the Australian Army, and, similar to the standard purchases from DroneShield's other defence and law enforcement customers, comprises a small purchase of equipment. While the size of the sale is financially immaterial, it is considered to be material from a growth perspective as it is expected to lead to larger procurements, once the equipment from the earlier purchase has been fielded for a period of time.Oleg Vornik, DroneShield CEO, commented, "As an Australian company, DroneShield is immensely proud to support the Australian Army with its long-range counter-drone strategy."About DroneShield Ltd

