

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2021

Horizon Minerals Limited ( ASX:HRZ ) is pleased to provide the June 2021 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is a gold production, development and exploration company with a key focus in the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia. A key focus for the Company is on exploration upside within our tenement package of 1,100km2 with up to four drill rigs currently operating as part of the largest ever 50,000m exploration program. Horizon holds numerous non-core assets including royalties, listed investments and a joint venture in place covering the 1.8Bt Richmond-Julia Creek oxide Vanadium Project in North Queensland.Primary activities during the Quarter included the continuation of the 50,000m project generation and new discovery drilling program, resource modelling and mine optimisation studies as part of the consolidated Feasibility Study, review of the Nimbus silver-zinc project, pursuit of further regional consolidation, joint venture and divestment opportunities and strengthening of the team ahead of a significant growth phase.

