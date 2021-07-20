

Tenement Expansion Over New VMS Prospects at Red Mountain

Ballarat, July 20, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals ( ASX:WRM ) ( OTCMKTS:WRMCF ) is pleased to announce the expansion of its district-scale tenement package at its 100% owned Red Mountain Project (Figure 1*). The Company has moved to secure additional contiguous tenements to the north that cover the Galleon Prospect that was previously held by competitors and additional contiguous tenements to the south that cover the newly identified Keevy VMS Trend. An additional 58 mining claims covering 38km2 (15 square miles) have been staked. White Rock's Red Mountain project now comprises 1,327 mining claims over 836km2 (323 square miles).HIGHLIGHTS- White Rock has secured additional tenements over historic VMS prospects and an emerging trend of new VMS targets at its 100% owned Red Mountain Project, Alaska.- Surface reconnaissance has identified multiple prospect areas, some with high grade massive sulphide rock float that is dominantly sphalerite (zinc sulphide), galena (lead sulphide), chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) and pyrite (iron sulphide).- Field work is progressing with detailed mapping, surface geochemical sampling and ground geophysics underway to assist in targeting drill holes that will test a number of these new prospects in the coming weeks.Initial field work focused on follow-up of areas with anomalous stream geochemistry and reconnaissance mapping of conductivity targets identified from the airborne SkyTEM survey acquired in 2019. Prior to the commencement of the 2021 field season White Rock completed a detailed systematic assessment of this SkyTEM survey to identify subtle conductivity anomalies with similar characteristics to the known VMS mineralisation at Dry Creek and WTF. Dry Creek and WTF already deliver an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 157g/t silver, 5.8% zinc, 2.6% lead and 0.9g/t gold for a grade of 609g/t AgEq, alternatively for a grade of 13.2% ZnEq.A total of 90 VMS targets east of the Wood River were identified (Figure 2*).Prospect reconnaissance teams are now focused on the newly defined Keevy VMS Trend where a number of VMS "time horizon" indicators have been identified at multiple prospects. Key indicators of VMS potential at each prospect are summarised as follows:- Yeti - black barite with elevated silver and strong base metal soil anomalism;- Kiwi - massive sulphide float and elevated base metal soil anomalism;- Yogi - minor chert and strong base metal soil anomalism;- Jack Frost - massive sulphide float and strong base metal soil anomalism;- Easy Ivan - strong base metal soil anomalism; and- Lowrider - strong base metal soil anomalism.Field activities have now moved to more detailed geologic mapping, systematic surface geochemical sampling and ground electrical geophysics surveys to assist in identifying and prioritising targets for drill testing. The first drill sites at Easy Ivan and Jack Frost are currently being prepared.White Rock is exploring the Red Mountain Project area for additional VMS deposits that will complement the two existing silver-rich high-grade zinc deposits at Dry Creek and WTF with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 157g/t silver, 5.8% zinc, 2.6% lead and 0.9g/t gold for a grade of 609g/t AgEq, alternatively for a grade of 13.2% ZnEq.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.