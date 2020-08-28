

Research Collaboration with the Kolling Institute

Sydney, July 28, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Regeneus Ltd ( ASX:RGS ), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, is pleased to announce a research collaboration with Professor Christopher Little and the Raymond Purves Bone and Joint Research Laboratory at the Kolling Institute at Royal North Shore Hospital, Australia.This study will further explore the disease modifying effects of Progenza(TM) and assess Progenza(TM)'s effect in modulating the inflammatory and immune responses in a preclinical model of post-traumatic osteoarthritis.Professor Little and his team are leading experts in osteoarthritis models. The study will assess Progenza(TM) in a destabilization of the medial meniscus (DMM) osteoarthritis model. The study will measure the effect of Progenza(TM) versus control on both progressive pathology, via cartilage and bone structure changes, and on pain. Inflammatory and immune responses will be assessed by measuring different immune cell populations. The study is expected to complete in Q1 CY2022.Regeneus and Professor Little have worked together collaboratively over a number of years, previously conducting equine animal studies, and this new collaboration continues this successful relationship.The study will support additional non-clinical work that the Company identifiedi would be required prior to commencing Phase 2 clinical trials in Japan and in preparation for a US Phase 2 study.Regeneus CEO Karolis Rosickas said, "We are very pleased to be working with Professor Little and his team on this important study which will support our Progenza(TM) clinical program, for which we will shortly commence a Phase 2 trial in Japan with our partner Kyocera and are currently conducting preparatory work for a US Phase 2 study."Professor Little commented, "We have come to understand that osteoarthritis is not simply a wearing out of the joint, but a complex active biological process in all the different tissues of the joint. This local process interacts with and is impacted by the broader immune and nervous systems. Optimising potential osteoarthritis therapeutics therefore requires a better understanding if and how the full spectrum of these pathologies are modulated. We are pleased to be working with Regeneus on this study."About Professor Little and the Raymond Purves Bone and Joint Research LaboratoryProfessor Christopher Little is Director of the Raymond Purves Bone and Joint Research Labs at the Kolling Institute at Royal North Shore Hospital, Australia. The Raymond Purves Bone and Joint Research Laboratory leads Australia in research into some of the key musculoskeletal diseases affecting our population. This includes osteoarthritis, tendon injury and intervertebral disc degeneration. There is currently no cure for these common, chronic disabling conditions and long-term management options are limited. It is only through a better understanding of the disease and tissue breakdown, that we will be able to develop therapies to modify the conditions. The Raymond Purves Bone and Joint Research Laboratory team is well placed to improve the health of patients with musculoskeletal disease. We are located alongside Royal North Shore Hospital and have developed close relationships with orthopaedic surgeons and rheumatologists at the hospital. This means our latest research developments can be efficiently incorporated into future clinical care. Visit: kollinginstitute.org.au/raymond-purves-bone-and-joint-research-laboratoryAbout Regeneus Ltd

Regeneus Ltd (ASX:RGS) is a Sydney-based clinical-stage regenerative medicine company using stem cell technologies to develop a portfolio of novel cell-based therapies. The regenerative therapies seek to address unmet medical needs in human health markets, focusing on neuropathic pain, including osteoarthritis and various skin conditions, with its platform technologies Progenza(TM) and Sygenus. Visit www.regeneus.com.au for more information.