Sydney, July 29, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd ( ASX:DRO ) ( FRA:DRH ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ) is pleased to advise that it has commenced expansion into the Brazilian market.As part of the entrance into the Brazilian market, DroneShield has received formal approval from Anatel, the Brazilian National Telecommunications Agency responsible for issuing the concession of new radio frequencies. Following the approval earlier this month, the Company has now sold a quantity of its DroneGun Tactical units to Brazilian Government.Oleg Vornik, DroneShield CEO, commented, "Brazil is a large and sophisticated market for military and security equipment, and we are pleased to commence active presence in the country, deploying equipment to the customers. We look forward growing our presence in Brazil with the urgent counterdrone requirements mirroring what we are seeing in other countries."About DroneShield Ltd

