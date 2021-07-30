

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, July 30, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Torian Resources Ltd ( ASX:TNR ) is pleased to report on exploration activities during the June quarter. During the quarter the Company announced a material upgrade to the Mt Stirling Mineral Resource Estimate as well as focussing on drilling and interpretation of the Mt Stirling and Mt Stirling Well drilling results. The Company has also been focused on securing financing for the acquisition of the Tarmoola Pastoral Station and Mining Services.Highlights:- Mt Stirling Interim Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) increases by 200% to 2.05M tonnes @ 1.54 g/t Au for 102,000 ounces including 20,000 Indicated ounces from surface (using a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off)- Only 740m of strike incorporated into MRE from a total interpreted 1.160km strike of the Mt Stirling gold system with Mt Stirling Main Zone; Hanging Wall, Viserion lodes, and multiple eastern gold mineralised zones all remaining open along strike and down-dip- Significant arsenic anomalies have also been defined (pXRF) ~200m SE and ~500m NW of Interim Resource Estimate boundary, implying continuity of the gold system to both the SE & NW- Mt Stirling Regional targeting has identified numerous Priority 1 and Priority 2 targets along four key structural corridors; Viserion Shear (3.4km); Wonambi Shear (2.2km); Ursus Fault (2.5km) and Blue Jacket (2.2km) for immediate follow-up exploration including drilling- Extensional and in-fill drill planning continues on Hanging Wall Zone lower segments, parts of the Viserion Zone, and other mineral zones which were not included in the Interim MRE update due to sparse drill spacing and mineralised sample assays yet to be received and reported which may confirm continuity of further mineralised zones between drill holes and sections- Debut of Monger Gold Ltd on ASX, Torian retains a ~10.7% interest and a 20% free carried JV interest in the projects- Acquisition of Tarmoola Pastoral Station and Mining Services Business completeTo view the full quarterly report, please visit:About Torian Resources Limited

Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.

Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.

Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.