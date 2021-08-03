Sydney, Aug 3, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Droneshield Ltd ( ASX:DRO ) ( FRA:DRH ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ) ABN Newswire interviews CEO Oleg Vornik on Drone Defence and the global concerns around infrastructure and security.In this interview Mr Vornik discusses the technology advances in drone intelligence and countermeasures used to detect and immobilize drones through a variety of techniques.To view the Interview, please visit:About DroneShield Ltd

