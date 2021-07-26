

New Jersey Officially Legalises Fixed Odds Betting

Sydney, Aug 6, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) is delighted to announce that a landmark Bill to "authorise fixed odds wagering on horse races through fixed odds wagering system" ("Fixed Odds Bill"), which was passed unanimously in both the Senate and General Assembly in New Jersey on 21 June 2021, has now been signed by the Governor of New Jersey to become law.Highlights- New Jersey Governor signs Bill to "authorise fixed odds wagering on horse races"- New Jersey becomes the first state in U.S. to legalise Fixed Odds betting on horse racing- BetMakers has exclusive 10-year Fixed Odds agreement on thoroughbred horse racing in New JerseyBetMakers Chief Executive Officer Todd Buckingham said: "The introduction of Fixed Odds betting on horse racing by law in New Jersey is a historic moment for wagering in the United States and a landmark achievement for BetMakers.""New Jersey becomes the first State in the U.S. to offer Fixed Odds betting on horse racing, and opens the door for the thoroughbred industry to offer Fixed Odds betting markets on racing in the same way as sports.""Legalised Fixed Odds betting on horse racing in the U.S. has been a pillar of BetMakers' strategic vision and today's announcement enables the Company to press forward with the roll-out of Fixed Odds betting in New Jersey while also setting a precedent legal framework that is relevant for our discussions with other States in the U.S."As previously announced to the market, BetMakers has secured an exclusive 10-year agreement with New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen Association and Darby Development LLC., the operator of Monmouth Park racetrack, to deliver and manage Fixed Odds thoroughbred horse racing into New Jersey. (Please see the Company's announcements dated 5 February 2020, 3 July 2020, 21 May 2021 and 22 June 2021 for further information regarding this agreement).Monmouth Park Chairman and CEO Dennis Drazin said: "Just like Sports Betting, New Jersey will become the first state to legalise Fixed Odds betting on Horse Racing and we are very excited about what this can do for the industry. Our partners BetMakers are ready to go and we are open for business.What this means is that any wagering operator in New Jersey who wants to bet Fixed Odds on horse racing must have an agreement through our partners, BetMakers, which will enable us to control the returns paid to the racing industry.""We believe this model will deliver the best outcome for the racing industry across the US and from our racing partners globally. Importantly, we are now ready to progress with any racing body, either domestically in the U.S. or internationally, on how Fixed Odds can deliver a beneficial outcome for them in the New Jersey market.Likewise, for wagering operators who can now bet Fixed Odds in New Jersey, we look forward to progressing to final arrangements through our partners BetMakers."Mr Buckingham added:"Following the green light for Fixed Odds to become law in New Jersey, it is intended that initially the first bets will be taken on course at Monmouth Park under BetMakers' Managed Trading Services (MTS) agreement, and we are aiming to confirm a date for this to announce in coming weeks. The next step will be for approved operators who have an agreement with BetMakers to offer Fixed Odds betting to their online customers. While the company is excited by the imminent to start Fixed Odds betting, we are also mindful about doing it the most sustainable way that rewards our partners, and we will be looking to reach scale over the next 12 months.""More broadly, horse racing in the U.S. has the potential to significantly benefit in the current environment of sport betting and BetMakers is now at the forefront of this opportunity.""BetMakers is setting out to increase returns paid to participants by growing the overall wagering pie on racing.""We see Fixed Odds as an attractive betting option on horse racing for U.S. punters, especially the newer generation of betters who are accustomed to Fixed Odds betting on sports events, and who are more prolific on digital platforms.""We believe that Fixed Odds is the missing piece of an overall offering for horse racing punters in the U.S., and is a complementary betting product that can sit alongside the long established Pari Mutuel tote system. BetMakers has recently shown its belief in the future of tote betting through the acquisition of Sportech assets including one of the world's leading tote engines, the QuantumTM Tote Technology, used internationally and including for events such as the Breeders Cup and Royal Ascot race meetings.""The experience in the Australian racing wagering landscape is that Fixed Odds - alongside tote betting - has doubled the overall wagering pie in less than 10 years, and this has grown returns to racing bodies and flowed through to participants through financial benefits including prizemoney."The Board and Management of BetMakers believes the legalisation of Fixed Odds betting on horse racing in New Jersey and the Company's recently completed acquisition of the racing, tote and digital business from Sportech (as announced on 18 June 2021) will accelerate its expansion in the U.S.BetMakers Chairman Nick Chan said:"As we have stated, the acquisition of the Sportech assets provides BetMakers with a platform to target strong growth in the United States, including with respect to Pari Mutuel and Fixed Odds wagering. The final approval for Fixed Odds wagering on horse racing in New Jersey is a critical green light to further accelerate this planned expansion."U.S. lobbyist Bill Pascrell III from Princeton Public Affairs, representing BetMakers, concluded: "As a part of the legislative process in New Jersey that has resulted in Fixed Odds betting horse racing becoming law, we have worked with stakeholders and regulatory authorities to ensure a collaborative and consultative engagement in the interests of all parties, and we believe this approach over an extended period of time has been an important factor, including for our future plans. As was the case with Sports Betting, I expect that various other States will follow in their adoption of a model for Fixed Odds on horse racing, and this is something Princeton Public Affairs and BetMakers are working towards in discussions across the U.S."About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.