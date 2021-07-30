

Court Approve Schemes for Merger of White Rock & AuStar Gold

Ballarat, Aug 11, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - AuStar Gold Limited ( ASX:AUL ) and White Rock Minerals Ltd ( ASX:WRM ) ( OTCMKTS:WRMCF ) are pleased to announce that the Federal Court of Australia (Court) has today made orders approving the share scheme of arrangement (Share Scheme) and option scheme of arrangement (Option Scheme) (together, the Schemes) for the proposed merger of AuStar Gold and White Rock.Lodgement of Court Orders and Suspension of TradingIt is expected that AuStar Gold will lodge a copy of the Court's orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission tomorrow, Thursday, 12 August 2021, at which time the Schemes will become legally effective. If this occurs, AuStar Gold will apply for suspension of trading of its shares and listed options on the ASX with effect from the close of trading tomorrow.To view the timetable, please visit:About White Rock Minerals Ltd

