

Quarterly AI Software Engine Update

Sydney, Aug 12, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd ( ASX:DRO ) ( FRA:DRH ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ) is pleased to announce the release of its 3Q21 AI Software Update. This major update will run across the entirety of the DroneShield radio frequency sensor product range including RfPatrol, RfZero, RfOne and DroneSentry-X.This update continues to improve on the Company's industry leading Machine Learning/AI techniques to detect improvised threats in near-to-real time. The focus of the update is the improvements in the efficiently of its Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) running on the embedded FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array) hardware. These improvements not only increase scan speed and detection accuracy but also the power draw and heat management of the devices, leading to longer operating times when running on battery power.The 3Q21 software roll out will utilise the new DroneShield Access Portal, allowing customers to securely log in and access their device updates, documentation and comprehensive training materials. The DroneShield Access Portal is available to all of the Companies existing customers and subscription holders.Angus Bean, DroneShield's CTO commented, "Delivering quarterly software updates to all our devices in the field, provides our customers will the highest levels of responsiveness and best product performance. It allows the technology development to remain agile to the changing nature of improvised threats and the Electronic Warfare field more broadly. This update builds upon the vast learnings DroneShield has from its global fleet of in-service products."About DroneShield Ltd

