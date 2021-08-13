

DroneShield Enters C-UAS Training and Simulation Market

Sydney, Aug 17, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd ( ASX:DRO ) ( FRA:DRH ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ) is pleased to announce the release of DroneSimTM, a lightweight and rapidly deployable UAS/drone simulator that is able to mimic common drone signals for the purpose of counterdrone (C-UAS) system testing and validation. The device is capable of generating aerial (UAV), ground (UGV) and water surface (USV) drone signals.Constructed within a ruggedized hard case with military grade (MIL-SPEC) connectors, DroneSimTM is durable and requires minimal training to install and operate. When connected to a network, DroneSimTM can be operated remotely. This allows for faster system testing and system testing in environments where drones may be unable to fly. An easy-to-use graphic user interface (GUI) allows the user to select between different drone/UAS protocols and requires minimal training to use. The product was developed in response to customer demand.DroneShield's CEO Oleg Vornik commented, "We are excited to launch DroneSim as our entry in the important market for training and simulation systems. As a global leader in the C-UAS space, DroneShield is well positioned to expand its solution ecosystem into this area".The product is expected to be of significant interest to a range of DroneShield customers globally across military, law enforcement, and Government agencies. While the dollar amount of expected sales cannot be quantified at this time, it is expected to be material, and the Company will provide further guidance when available.About DroneShield Ltd

DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is an Australian publicly listed company with its head office in Sydney and teams in the US and UK. We specialise in RF sensing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Sensor Fusion, Electronic Warfare, Rapid Prototyping and MIL-SPEC manufacturing.

Our capabilities are used to protect Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial and VIPs throughout the world.

Through our team of primarily Australian based engineers - we offer customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms.

DroneShield is proudly exporting Australian capability to customers throughout the world and supporting Australia's defence, national security and other organisations protect people, critical infrastructure and vital assets.

