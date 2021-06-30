

Annual Report - 30 June 2021

Melbourne, Aug 17, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BTC health ( ASX:BTC ) has undertaken a strategic review of its investments to ensure assets are able to generate sufficient returns in the medium term to shareholders. The Company is committed to supporting investee companies in the hospital healthcare sector given the demand for patient care, sustainable funding and an ageing population. The Company is actively assessing a pipeline of assets to purchase which align to the Hospital sector. This may include target companies which operate within the hospital critical care sector, or companies which provide product diversification in high growth niche markets.The primary objective for BTC Speciality Health is to increase market share through organic growth. New products will continue to be sourced by BioImpact and will enable BTC Speciality Health to expand its product range within pain management and critical care.BTC health has supported investment in infrastructure to ensure its investee companies are well positioned to grow organically and through acquisition. The company will advise the market when capital is needed for a material investment.To view the Annual Report, please visit:About BTC Health Limited

BTC Health (ASX:BTC) is a listed entity on the ASX and is a Pooled Development Fund, registered under the Pooled Development Funds Act 1992. It is a high-growth company, focused on making world-class innovative medical products available to patients in Australia and New Zealand.