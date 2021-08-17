Supporting the Net Zero Energy Transition in Australia and Asia-Pacific



Developing Northern Australia Conference Presentation Aug 21

- Targeting to become a net zero gas producer when company initiates first production by YE 2025- High quality "Core Beetaloo" asset base positioned to deliver gas to the East Coast domestic market, the Gladstone LNG projects and Darwin LNG.- Beetaloo Basin earmarked by the government as highly strategic for the future direction of Australian gas supply with significant upside potential to convert multi-TCF resources into large 2P reserves.- The Jemena and Tamboran commercial arrangement would afford Tamboran the typical rights of an anchor shipper on the NGP.- Strong operator credentials in EP 136 from depth of team's experience in US shale.

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.