  

Supporting the Net Zero Energy Transition in Australia and Asia-Pacific

Developing Northern Australia Conference Presentation Aug 21
Sydney, Aug 18, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tamboran Resources Limited's (ASX:TBN) vision is to play a role in the global energy transition by responsibly investing in the development of clean, low CO2, unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin of the Northern Territory and ultimately at the point of first gas sales be a net zero emissions producer for our equity share of Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions.

- Targeting to become a net zero gas producer when company initiates first production by YE 2025

- High quality "Core Beetaloo" asset base positioned to deliver gas to the East Coast domestic market, the Gladstone LNG projects and Darwin LNG.

- Beetaloo Basin earmarked by the government as highly strategic for the future direction of Australian gas supply with significant upside potential to convert multi-TCF resources into large 2P reserves.

- The Jemena and Tamboran commercial arrangement would afford Tamboran the typical rights of an anchor shipper on the NGP.

- Strong operator credentials in EP 136 from depth of team's experience in US shale.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C58581KV


About Tamboran Resources Limited

Tamboran Resources LtdTamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.

 


Contact
Investor enquiries:
Eric Dyer, Chief Financial Officer
+61 2 8330 6626
Investors@tamboran.com

Media enquiries:
+61 2 8330 6626
Media@tamboran.com



ABN Newswire  
