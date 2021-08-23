

Release of CompassOne

Sydney, Aug 23, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd ( ASX:DRO ) ( FRA:DRH ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ) is pleased to announce the release of its latest product, CompassOneTM, the next generation self-contained navigation solution for fixed site, vehicle and marine applications.The device provides real-time military-grade location, orientation and direction sensing for deployed static and on-the-go assets. CompassOneTM is compatible with various global navigation satellite systems, ensuring uninterrupted operation. The device can be used both in counterdrone, and general situations requiring satellite navigation.With a strong focus on durability and ruggedness, CompassOneTM is suitable for installation and operation in harsh environments. Military-grade connectors and high-end stainless-steel hardware ensure uninterrupted connection and protection from the elements, while the aluminium underside provides exceptional impact resistance and rigidity while keeping overall weight low.CompassOneTM can operate stand alone or integrate seamlessly with DroneShield's DroneSentryTM system. Power over Ethernet reduces cable clutter and VESA compatibility makes CompassOne easy to integrate into new or existing systems. Installation is clear and fast with status LEDs, installation graphics and tool-less fasteners.Oleg Vornik, DroneShield's CEO, commented, "CompassOne, with its ruggedness and incorporation of advanced technologies, integrates seamlessly within DroneShield's product ecosystem, and equally with third party systems as a stand-alone product. Its accurate navigation is substantially superior to other systems on the market globally."The product is expected to be of interest to both counterdrone and other customers requiring a rugged navigation solution. While the dollar amount of expected sales cannot be quantified at this time, it is expected to be material, and the Company will provide further guidance when available.About DroneShield Ltd

DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is an Australian publicly listed company with its head office in Sydney and teams in the US and UK. We specialise in RF sensing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Sensor Fusion, Electronic Warfare, Rapid Prototyping and MIL-SPEC manufacturing.

Our capabilities are used to protect Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial and VIPs throughout the world.

Through our team of primarily Australian based engineers - we offer customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms.

DroneShield is proudly exporting Australian capability to customers throughout the world and supporting Australia's defence, national security and other organisations protect people, critical infrastructure and vital assets.

