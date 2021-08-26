

Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, Aug 26, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy ( ASX:BPH ) is pleased to advise shareholders and investors that the Company will be presenting as part of the free Broker Briefing Investor Webinar on Thursday 26 August 2021.Date: 26 August 2021Time: 11:30am AEST / 9:30am AWSTPresenter: Executive Chairman and Managing Director, David Breeze presenting at 11:50am AEST / 9:50am AWSTThe Company invites shareholders, investors, and media to participate in this digital event by registering online via the link below:Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however, we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand to info@brokerbriefing.comTo view the presentation, please visit:About BPH Energy Limited

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).