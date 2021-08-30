

Investor Update

Sydney, Aug 30, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Betmakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) operates in more than 30 countries globally with more than 200 customers and process more than $15 billion of wagering turnover annually.We provide racing, wagering and integrity data, software and hardware products to bookmakers, racing authorities and rights holders globally. These include the supply of an international Tote and other betting product engines and services for bet types, including Fixed Odds, that monetise horse racing for stakeholders.PRODUCT OFFERINGBetMakers supplies tools, services and solutions for every stage of the racing and betting lifecycle, including:- development of betting platforms and products for B2C bookmakers,- automated creation and trading of over 250,000 races annually,- distribution of critical race day data including race fields, scratchings and results,- global tote hosting and co-mingling services,- distribution of racing form, informatics and ratings to B2C bookmakers,- retail betting hardware solutions,- data powered integrity platforms for regulators and racing authorities, and- content aggregation and global distribution on behalf of rights holders (live streaming).REGULATED- BetMakers is a regulated company holding more than 45 wagering and gaming licences globally.- BetMakers' Board and key officers have passed probity processes in some of the world's most heavily regulated jurisdictions.- Our customers operate in regulated markets, include commercial B2C operators, regulators and casinos and racetracks across the United States, Europe, Asia and United Kingdom.To view the Presentation, please visit:About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.