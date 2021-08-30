Sydney, Aug 30, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BetMakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar where management will provide an overview of the 'August Investor Presentation'. The webinar will be hosted via Zoom at 11.00am AEST / 9.00 am AWST on 1 September 2020.
Details of the event are as follows:
Event: BetMakers Technology Group Limited August Investor Webinar
Presenters: Chief Executive Officer, Todd Buckingham, Chief Financial Officer, Anthony Pullin, and Chief Operating Officer, Jake Henson
Date and Time: Wednesday 1 September at 11.00am AEST / 9.00am AWST
Where: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registration
To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below:
After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation.
About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.
