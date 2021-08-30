

Investor Webinar

Sydney, Aug 30, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BetMakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) ( FRA:T07 ) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar where management will provide an overview of the 'August Investor Presentation'. The webinar will be hosted via Zoom at 11.00am AEST / 9.00 am AWST on 1 September 2020.Details of the event are as follows:Event: BetMakers Technology Group Limited August Investor WebinarPresenters: Chief Executive Officer, Todd Buckingham, Chief Financial Officer, Anthony Pullin, and Chief Operating Officer, Jake HensonDate and Time: Wednesday 1 September at 11.00am AEST / 9.00am AWSTWhere: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registrationTo register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below:After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation.About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

