

HY21 Results Investor Webinar

Sydney, Aug 31, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd ( ASX:DRO ) ( FRA:DRH ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ) is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to the DRO Investor Webinar to be held on 2 September 2021 at 11:00am Sydney time.Oleg Vornik, DroneShield's CEO will run through an investor presentation followed by a Q&A session.The webinar presentation is attached to this release. Key highlights include:- HY21 Revenue up 87% on HY20, at $6.7 million- HY21 cash receipts up 600% on HY20, at $9.1 million- Rapidly narrowing HY21 losses, 61% down on HY20, at $450k- $14 million cash on hand as at 30 June 2021- No debt or convertibles- $10 million in inventory by sale value on hand as at 30 June 2021, for quick delivery and to mitigate supply disruptionsDetails of the event are as follows:Event: DroneShield Investor WebinarPresenters: Oleg Vornik, DroneShield CEO and Managing DirectorDate and Time: 2 September 2021, 11.00am Sydney timeWhere: Zoom Webinar. To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below.Registration Link:After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however, given we are expecting a large number of attendees we encourage shareholders to send through questions via email beforehand to investors@droneshield.comAbout DroneShield Ltd

DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is an Australian publicly listed company with its head office in Sydney and teams in the US and UK. We specialise in RF sensing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Sensor Fusion, Electronic Warfare, Rapid Prototyping and MIL-SPEC manufacturing.

Our capabilities are used to protect Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial and VIPs throughout the world.

Through our team of primarily Australian based engineers - we offer customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms.

DroneShield is proudly exporting Australian capability to customers throughout the world and supporting Australia's defence, national security and other organisations protect people, critical infrastructure and vital assets.

