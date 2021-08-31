

Updated Statement of Claim ISX vs ASX

Melbourne, Aug 31, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - iSignthis Limited ( ASX:ISX ) ( FRA:TA8 ) has amended its Statement of Claim in its Federal Court Proceedings against ASX Limited ( ASX:ASX ) (copy attached*). The amendments follow a review of documents made available by ASX through the litigation discovery process.Consequently, in addition to its existing claims, ISX now also formally contends that:- ASX Limited had no justifiable basis to suspend the shares of ISX from quotation;- ASX Limited's decision to suspend was made without reference to various senior officers and governance forums of ASX, and without any internal documentation which openly and transparently recorded the reasons for the decision;- ASX Limited did not treat ISX in a like manner to 13 other listed companies that were (and in some cases still are) the subject of suspicion and/or enquiries and/or a regulatory investigation yet remained trading on the exchange; and- ASX Limited made false representations in its announcements on 2 October 2019 and 11 November 2019 about the suspension, and/or omitted matters which rendered the announcements misleading or deceptive, in breach of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).Further, ISX has also included additional facts to support its contention that ASX Limited's decision to suspend was an unreasonable exercise of power and made for an improper purpose.

