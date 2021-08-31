

DroneShield Enters the Sonar Market with SonarOne

Sydney, Sep 1, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd ( ASX:DRO ) ( FRA:DRH ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ) is pleased to announce a material capability upgrade to its multi-domain DroneSentryTM counterdrone threat awareness and response system, via addition of SonarOneTM, cutting edge sonar detection system, for directional real time reporting of underwater threats.SonarOneTM is a sophisticated sonar monitoring device capable of detecting and tracking hostile unmanned underwater vehicles ("UUVs") or diver intruders in protected waters. Ideal for deployment around naval vessels, harbours, and critical infrastructure, SonarOneTM is easy to install and monitor via the DroneSentry-C2TM, DroneShield's intuitive and easy to use operator interface, with no specialist sonar training required.Oleg Vornik, DroneShield's CEO, commented, "With the inclusion of SonarOne, the DroneSentry system provides a comprehensive all-domain awareness and protection system, including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Unmanned Water Surface Vehicles (USVs), UUVs, and divers.As the original counterdrone market pioneer which set the industry standards since its inception, we are pleased to continue leading the counterdrone market by offering this breakthrough unique capability to our customers globally."With a substantial detection range for divers and UUVs, SonarOneTM can protect large sites with few installation points, reducing the amount of preparation required by the installer and the need for pre-existing infrastructure. With its directional capability and simultaneous tracking of multiple targets, SonarOneTM provides the operator with complete awareness of multi-directional underwater robotic and manned swarm attacks.The product is unrestricted in deployment, meaning it can be sold, and expected to be of interest, to a wide range of customers including ports, harbours, naval bases, private yachts, residences, power stations, and various offshore platforms. SonarOneTM is available for sale now.While the dollar amount of expected sales cannot be quantified at this time, it is expected to be material, and the Company will provide further guidance when available.To view figures, please visit:About DroneShield Ltd

DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF)

Our capabilities are used to protect Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial and VIPs throughout the world.

Through our team of primarily Australian based engineers - we offer customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms.

DroneShield is proudly exporting Australian capability to customers throughout the world and supporting Australia's defence, national security and other organisations protect people, critical infrastructure and vital assets.

