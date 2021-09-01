

Australian Defence Security Certification

Sydney, Sep 9, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd ( ASX:DRO ) ( FRA:DRH ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ) is pleased to announce it has been granted Defence Industry Security Program ("DISP") certification by the Australian Defence Industry Security Office ("DISO"), following an extensive admission process.DISP certification enables DroneShield to work on classified information and/or assets, with the Australian Defence Force and Australian intelligence and law enforcement agencies.Oleg Vornik, DroneShield's CEO, commented, "DISP certification continues DroneShield's evolution past "selling boxes" and into working collaboratively with customers and defence primes on sensitive Australian Government requirements.While we already have individuals within the business with high-level security clearances, the DISP certification recognises that DroneShield, as a whole, has the required Information and Communications Technology ("ICT") and security infrastructure in place to deal with classified tenders and information.This will enable a wide variety of future opportunities, where previously we were simply ineligible to bid. DroneShield has already identified some of such opportunities and is actively engaged in pursuing them."About DroneShield Ltd

