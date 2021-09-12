Sydney, Sep 12, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vango Mining Ltd ( ASX:VAN ) Executive Chairman Bruce McInnes talks with ABN Newswire about the current drilling program in Western Australia and the short term plans that company has.Targeting an upgraded JORC resource of 1.5 Million ounces, the latest drilling program will see the company in a position to commence mining operations planning, for a 20 year operational mine life.The company has a number of previously mined assets that contain residual gold in oxide, with drilling proving that grades beneath the previously mined pits showing increasing grade with depth.To view the Interview, please visit:About Vango Mining Limited

Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) is an exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) located in the mid-west region of Western Australia, consisting of 45 granted mining leases over 300km2.

Marymia has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3 g/t Au, underpinned by Trident - 410koz @ 8 g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.