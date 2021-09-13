

Carbon Exchange Tender

Sydney, Sep 13, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NSX Limited ( ASX:NSX ) is pleased advise that NSX has been notified by the Clean Energy Regulator that NSX has been identified as a shortlisted Respondent and has been invited to participate, along with others, in the second stage Request for Proposal process for the Australian Carbon Exchange tender on a competitive basis.NSX had made a submission to the Clean Energy Regulator as part of its request for Expressions of Interest process for Exchange Trading, Unit Registry and Associated Services to operate the proposed Australian Carbon Exchange as part of the first phase of the tender.Managing director, John Karantzis stated that "NSX welcomes being shortlisted by the Clean Energy Regulator. NSX has and is building additional capacity for the operation of exchanges. In conjunction with its joint venture ClearPay, it is also building capability that will be able to accommodate a variety of markets, including Australia's proposed carbon market. NSX looks forward to receiving the Request for Proposal documents in due course."Further information and all requests about the tender process and the proposed Australian Carbon Exchange can be found by going to their website at:About NSX Limited

