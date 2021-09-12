

Drill Results Confirm Potential Open-Pit Model at Marymia

Sydney, Sep 14, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vango Mining Limited ( ASX:VAN ) is pleased to announce high-grade gold intersections from first assay results from its ongoing 2021 drilling campaign at the Company's flagship Marymia Gold Project (Marymia, the Project) in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.The assay results are from the first six completed holes (VSKRC0001 to VSKRC0006 inclusive) at the Skyhawk prospect, targeting extensions to higher zones of mineralisation intersected in previous drilling, and new mineralised zones at depth.Vango's 2021 drilling campaign is targeting 11 priority open pit targets (Figure 2*) not currently part of the Marymia JORC 2012 resource - 1.02Moz @ 3.0 g/t Au^ - and is designed to add significant nearsurface resources amenable to open pit mining, as part of any future mining operation at the Project.Drilling at Skyhawk has confirmed the presence of a new gold structure at depth and validated Vango's potential large-scale open-pit model (Figures 1 and 3*), which is designed to deliver 'critical mass' to Marymia's resource base to support a proposed stand-alone mining operation at the Project.Gold mineralisation was intersected in all six holes, with a total of 13 metres of gold intersected in multiple zones in hole VSKRC0005, and 11 metres in total was intersected in multiple zones in hole VSKRC0004.Highlight results include:- 1m @ 12.1 g/t Au from 55m in VSKRC00031m @ 3.1 g/t Au from 48m in VSKRC0003- 6m @ 1.9 g/t Au from 21m in VSKRC0004 incl 1m @ 6.4 g/t Au- 3m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 59m in VSKRC0006 incl 1m @ 6.1 g/t AuThese results follow-up previous drilling at Skyhawk, which intersected extensive high-grade zones which remain open at depth and along strike, including:- 16m @ 3.5 g/t Au from 132m in DSHRC0014- 12m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 65m in DSHRC0004- 18m @ 2.0 g/t Au from 76m in DSHRC0023Assay results for the final hole at Skyhawk (VSKRC0007) are currently pending, and drilling is ongoing.To date, a total of 53 holes have been completed at 10 of the 11 targeted open pits. Results will be progressively released as they become available.See Table 1* for all intersections >1g/t Au received in results to date, and Table 2 for highlight historical intersections at Skyhawk.Technical Discussion of ResultsVango is targeting depth and strike extensions of mineralisation at priority of open pit targets at the Marymia Gold Project, The Project was previously mined exclusively from near-surface oxide material across 45 open pits.Mineralisation intersected at Skyhawk, the first open pit target to be drilled in the current drilling campaign, is contained within quartz veining within a greenstone package, with the veining controlled by a complex structure dipping to the northwest. There is a strong gold zone in the laterite cap which has previously been mined along with a supergene mineralisation.Gold continues through the upper saprolite within the quartz veining. The deeper portions of the holes have intersected a structure that had not previously been recognised.Based on the positive outcomes of this drilling, a second phase of drilling at Skyhawk is now planned.It will consist of a further seven holes and is expected to commence once all drilling in the current campaign has been completed at the priority 11 pits.*To view tables and figures, please visit:To view the Interview with Executive Chairman, Bruce McInnes, please visit:About Vango Mining Limited

Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) is an exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) located in the mid-west region of Western Australia, consisting of 45 granted mining leases over 300km2.

Marymia has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3 g/t Au, underpinned by Trident - 410koz @ 8 g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.