

ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference Presentation

Sydney, Sep 14, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DroneShield Ltd ( ASX:DRO ) ( FRA:DRH ) ( OTCMKTS:DRSHF ) encloses its investor presentation at the ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference to be given today by the DroneShield CEO Oleg Vornik at 2:30pm Sydney time, followed by Q&A.The registration link for the conference is as follows:To view the presenttion, please visit:About DroneShield Ltd

DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) (OTCMKTS:DRSHF) is an Australian publicly listed company with its head office in Sydney and teams in the US and UK. We specialise in RF sensing, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Sensor Fusion, Electronic Warfare, Rapid Prototyping and MIL-SPEC manufacturing.

Our capabilities are used to protect Military, Government, Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial and VIPs throughout the world.

Through our team of primarily Australian based engineers - we offer customers bespoke solutions and off-the-shelf products designed to suit a variety of terrestrial, maritime or airborne platforms.

DroneShield is proudly exporting Australian capability to customers throughout the world and supporting Australia's defence, national security and other organisations protect people, critical infrastructure and vital assets.

.